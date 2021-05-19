May 19 Face of the Day: Susie Bylund

Susie Bylund has worked as a registered nurse in the Anne Elizabeth Nelson Women & Newborns Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital since she graduated three years ago. She is currently enrolled at Nebraska Methodist College and will graduate with her MSN-nurse executive in April of 2022.

Bylund grew up in a small town and knew early on that she wanted to be a “baby nurse.”

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to help guide women through their labor experiences. My goal is to always treat my patients as if they are my family or best friend,” she said. “Giving birth is truly a miracle. My job is so rewarding because I get to help women bring new life into the world on a daily basis. I absolutely love what I do! It is very cool for me to be living out my dream.”

In her free time, Bylund enjoys traveling, golfing and spending time at Table Rock Lake in Missouri with her family and friends. She is guided by the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”

Please join the Jennie Edmundson Foundation in thanking its health care heroes. If you would like to honor a health care worker at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, consider making a gift to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.