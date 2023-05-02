Having a medical emergency, can feel overwhelming. That’s where Alissa Schleidt and her team step into ensure that you receive the best care possible in the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Emergency Department. Alissa has worked at JEH for seven years and has recently be promoted to Service Leader for the Emergency Department.

Alissa is the mom of two kiddos, Jayde who is 18 and Sydni who is 11. She also is has two dogs, Benny, a 5-year-old Goldendoodle, and Teddy, a 3-month-old Bichon Frise. Alissa loves to travel, hike, garden, attend concerts and walk outdoors. She loves to spend time with her kids, whether playing board games or coaching her daughter’s volleyball team.

Alissa is not only the Service leader for the Emergency Department, she also manages the trauma program. Each day she ensures that the operations of the ER run smoothly and that they are giving the best care to the patients.

“My favorite aspect of my job is connecting with people and helping support the needs of my community,” Alissa said. “I love Jennie Edmundson because I feel like more than just a face in the crowd here. We all support one another every single day.”

Working in health care is important to Alissa. She loves helping her employees feel valued, heard and greatly appreciated.

Alissa, thank you for all you do for Jennie Edmundson Hospital and the impact you continue to make.