May 2 Face of the Day: Emily McDermott

Emily McDermott is the outreach/FaDSS specialist for Cass County under West Central Community Action. Cass County consists of Atlantic, Anita, Cumberland, Griswold, Lewis, Marne, Massena and Wiota.

McDermott connects families and individuals to all of the resources that WCCA and the various communities have to offer.

Her drive to help individuals and families comes from once being on the other side of things. She was once a single mother, struggling to make ends meet, and feels that those experiences help her see things from a different lens.

“Sometimes, all we need is someone to listen and truly care about what we are saying. I can offer that to my community,” McDermott said.

Since starting at the Outreach office in November 2020, McDermott has revamped the WCCA emergency clothing room, worked collaboratively with community partners to start a toiletry pantry located in the Cass County Outreach office, and initiated a new partnership with Healthy Cass County.

WCCA Outreach offices provide a wide variety of programs, services, and referrals to reflect this accomplishment.