Miracle, a 7-year-old Pit mix, has had quite the journey since coming to Midlands Humane Society in January, the rescue wrote on its Facebook page.

When she arrived she was suffering from severe skin allergies and hair loss that was consistent with flea allergy dermatitis, resulting in lots of scabs and sore spots on her skin. After months of twice weekly baths and daily skin support supplements, she is now feeling much better and her hair coat has almost fully grown back, MHS said.

Miracle had been patiently waiting her turn for adoption for the past several weeks, but unfortunately, like many dogs of her breed, her length of stay at the shelter has been significantly longer.

Recently, Miracle was in the play yard with a volunteer when they noticed she was lame on her right rear leg. Dr. Farrington performed an orthopedic exam and determined Miracle had completely torn her cranial cruciate ligament. She underwent surgery on Wednesday to stabilize her knee joint and is currently placed in a foster home while she continues to heal for the next eight to 12 weeks.

“We are extremely grateful to have the support of PetSmart Charities that allows us to make lifesaving and life-changing decisions for the animals in our care,” MHS wrote in the post.

To look for an adoptable pet, visit midlandshumanesociety.org.