May 20 Face of the Day: Susanne Caputo

She spent most of her adult life as a massage therapist on the West Coast specializing in soft tissue injuries until a hand injury ended her career. Caputo came back to Council Bluffs to help take care of her mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s and, at the age of 55, started on her new career of being a nurse.

“No two days look alike and there is nothing regular about our day, except that it will be busy. We are a floor that deals with patients who are seriously ill. As a department, we consider all the patients to be ours,” she said. “That means everyone answers all call lights — not just their own — and everyone works as a team. No one tells you they are too busy to help. They just stop what they are doing and come to help — and it is reciprocated by each of us. We have learned to appreciate the smooth days and NEVER utter the ‘Q’ word (quiet) or the ‘S’ word (slow).”