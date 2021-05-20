May 20 Face of the Day: Susanne Caputo

Susanne Caputo is a registered nurse in the Progressive Care Unit at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
She spent most of her adult life as a massage therapist on the West Coast specializing in soft tissue injuries until a hand injury ended her career. Caputo came back to Council Bluffs to help take care of her mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s and, at the age of 55, started on her new career of being a nurse.
Caputo has been at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital since 2018 and loves the collegiality among the staff.
“No two days look alike and there is nothing regular about our day, except that it will be busy. We are a floor that deals with patients who are seriously ill. As a department, we consider all the patients to be ours,” she said. “That means everyone answers all call lights — not just their own — and everyone works as a team. No one tells you they are too busy to help. They just stop what they are doing and come to help — and it is reciprocated by each of us. We have learned to appreciate the smooth days and NEVER utter the ‘Q’ word (quiet) or the ‘S’ word (slow).”
Caputo loves working at a smaller hospital because it has allowed her to get to know her co-workers — from all departments.
“We care about each other and we check on each other. That has been especially important this last year,” she said.
Caputo has two amazing children, Tony and Gina. When she is not at work, she likes getting together with friends, traveling and visiting her children as often as possible. She also loves to cook, crochet, read, go for walks and spend time with her extended family — she has 27 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews.
Caputo’s favorite quote is, “If you realized how powerful your thoughts are, you would never think a negative thought.” She works daily on replacing her negative thoughts.
“If you have positive thoughts vs. negative thoughts, abundance will surround you in every aspect of your life,” she said.
