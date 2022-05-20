May 20 Face of the Day: Suzanne Watson

Suzanne Watson prefers to use the term “brain health” when talking about mental health. She feels it’s a term people may better accept when discussing mental illness/mental health issues.

“I’m hoping the term ‘brain health’ helps break the stigma around mental health,” Suzanne said. “There’s heart health, bone health, diabetes and other health conditions we don’t think twice about when talking about health and wellness, so why don’t we see mental health in the same way?”

She thinks replacing the term “mental health” with “brain health” may emphasize how physical and treatable these conditions are.

Changing perceptions is no easy feat and Suzanne won’t take the easy road to get things done. She is a woman on a mission to bring resources to the community that address overall well-being, a sense of self-worth, and belonging. One way she has impact is through her role as CEO of SWIA (Southwest Iowa Mental Health region). Suzanne oversees services in a nine-county area that include Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties. Her team at SWIA MHDS works to improve health, hope, and successful outcomes for adults and children who have mental health disabilities and intellectual/developmental disabilities, emotional disturbances and more.

“It’s our goal to provide a responsive and welcoming system of support for overall mental wellness,” Suzanne said.

Suzanne has lived in southwest Iowa her entire life, “except during my college years at the University of Iowa.” She graduated with a degree in social work (LMSW) and moved to Council Bluffs where she’s resided since. In 1994, Suzanne earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work from UNO and to date, has logged 27 years working for Pottawattamie County.

Married to James Watson, together the couple have three sons, one working, one in college and the other with one year left in high school.

“I am also the proud mom of two large golden doodles,” she quips.

In her free time, Suzanne enjoys spending time with family and friends, and “if I can cook for them, that’s even better,” she said.

When asked what message she would like to convey to individuals and the community at large regarding mental health, Suzanne said, “Let’s talk about our brain health more often. Let’s help finally break the stigma so people ask for help when they need it.

“It’s vital we know how to have conversations with people about this topic.”

Suzanne said resources are available to those who might be seeking help and suggested readers check out the Resource Connection on the SWIA website www.swiamhds.com for the most comprehensive listing, adding that “a really important resource for people in crisis is our Hope4Iowa Crisis Line. It immediately links callers to appropriate crisis services.” That number is 844-673-4469 (84-Hope-4-Iowa). Thank you Suzanne for your commitment to making mental health (rather brain health) resources accessible to those living in southwest Iowa communities.

—Jennie Edmundson Hospital