May 21 Face of the Day: Kimberly Kolakowski

Kimberly Kolakowski has an opinion on what makes a healthy environment to raise stable, grounded children.

“A relationship to a positive and supportive adult is what’s important,” she said. “I believe there is no cause more worthy than improving the lives of the young people who are our future.”

As a professional working 22 years (and counting) in the mental health field, Kimberly is a passionate individual currently serving as executive director of FAMILY, Inc., a nonprofit, human services agency addressing community needs in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties. FAMILY’s key services include wellness screenings (dental, vision, hearing, lead testing, developmental monitoring, literacy support, care coordination, and more. She said the array of services available is broad and admits there isn’t a “typical” case the social workers see on regular basis.

“Our goal is to meet the individual or family where they are at, without judgement, and help them get to where they want to be,” Kimberly said. “A huge benefit is that the services we provide are free.

When asked what FAMILY’s efforts are in regard to mental health issues, Kimberly says their focus is to ensure children and pregnant individuals receive the services and support they need to give them the very best chance for success.

“Our organization is often a connector to other public health resources in the community,” she said. “If we can’t provide what’s needed, we find someone who can.”

Kimberly is a pioneer. Her strengths as a community leader and at FAMILY, Inc. lie in building new programs, developing high performance teams and growing meaningful relationships. Under Kimberly’s direction the organization has seen tremendous growth since she took the helm three years ago.

“We’ve added 16 new employees, launched two new programs and doubled the organization’s revenue,” she reported.

One might think Kimberly uses up her energy every day at work, but she’ll tell you there’s time to relax and renew.

“I do have free time,” she laughs. “I enjoy gardening, trying new foods, and sitting by my fire pit in the evenings.”

When she’s not serving others, Kimberly admits she’s “owned” by her two Labradors, Daisy Mae Sunshine and Stella Mia.

“They are the leaders of the household and pride themselves in their Tik Tok fame,” she quipped.

When asked what message she ultimately wants readers to remember regarding FAMILY, Inc. and mental health, Kimberly said this: “Your community values you and we are here to help. You are not alone. Please seek us out.”

Thank you, Kimberly, for your vision and passionate leadership in public health and making Pottawattamie and Mills Counties stronger communities. For more information about services from FAMILY, Inc., please visit www.familyai.org.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital