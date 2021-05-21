May 21 Face of the Day: Tiffanie Greenwood

“The last 18 months have been especially hard on me and the other nurses in my unit, but I can say that both good and bad has come of it. I think I am a stronger nurse because of the pandemic — and I am definitely more emotional,” she said. “I have always appreciated my coworkers, but I have an even stronger sense of appreciation today. You grow pretty close to a person when you spend a lot of time with them in tight quarters. What the pandemic hasn’t changed is how rewarding it is to see patients get better and go home and knowing that you played a part in that.”