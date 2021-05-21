May 21 Face of the Day: Tiffanie Greenwood

Tiffanie Greenwood has been a registered nurse for five years at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where she holds a triple role in the Intensive Care Unit taking care of patients, carrying out charge nurse duties and overseeing staff development.
She originally wanted to teach, and has a degree in English, but decided on a different career path following her teaching internship. The medical field is inherent in Greenwood’s family — her mother is a nurse and her grandmother was a CNA.
She chose the nursing path and says, “It is definitely where I am meant to be.”
As a charge nurse, Greenwood helps to direct flow, make assignments and respond to codes.
“The last 18 months have been especially hard on me and the other nurses in my unit, but I can say that both good and bad has come of it. I think I am a stronger nurse because of the pandemic — and I am definitely more emotional,” she said. “I have always appreciated my coworkers, but I have an even stronger sense of appreciation today. You grow pretty close to a person when you spend a lot of time with them in tight quarters. What the pandemic hasn’t changed is how rewarding it is to see patients get better and go home and knowing that you played a part in that.”
Greenwood has been married to her husband, Adam, for two years and they have a daughter named Edith.
When she isn’t working, Tiffanie likes spending time with her family, reading and gardening. In light of everything that has transpired over the last year and a half, “I’ve been thinking a lot about the quote ‘God gave you this mountain to climb, not carry.’”
