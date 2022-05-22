May 22 Face of the Day: Lindsey Quaas

Lindsey Quaas is a dog-gone lucky health care professional. As part of her job at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, she gets to bring a little bit of furry therapy love to her patients in the behavioral psychiatric unit. Her side kick is Ozzie Smith. While Ozzie has four fuzzy legs, Lindsey said it’s his big loving heart that helps bring joy to her patients.

Lindsey is a recreation therapist and cares for both adults and adolescents. Her work consists of helping people function better by using their coping skills. On a daily basis, she meets with patients individually, as well as in groups, to ensure everyone is involved with enriching activities. Most importantly, this time allows her to assess each patient’s progress within the program.

When asked what makes her job rewarding, Lindsey said she’s passionate about helping people and their families get to a better state of mental health.

“I see positive changes in my patients when they are given a stable environment to practice healthy living activities — which makes me happy,” she said. ‘”It affirms I’m in the right profession.”

In her spare time, Lindsey enjoys helping her fiancé in the kitchen as he does a lot of cooking for the two of them.

“I don’t do much to help, instead I mostly eat the food,” she quipped.

On the weekends, Lindsey likes to get outside to hike and go bike riding. At night, she prefers to stay in to watch movies or host a game night with friends and family.

What does the future hold for this thoughtful and skilled recreational therapist?

“My plan is to complete a Master’s degree in behavioral counseling so I can help heal people on a deeper level,” she said.

Thank you, Lindsey, for being a compassionate healthcare professional and caring for people’s mental health.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital