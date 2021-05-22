May 22 Face of the Day: Tracy Freeman

Tracy Freeman is a cleaning technician at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, a position he has held for seven months.
He is a graduate of Southeastern Academy and spent several years in the travel industry before taking a position at Mutual of Omaha as a data entry operator. Freeman transitioned to a claims adjuster but, as a result of the pandemic, left his career in 2020.
“When the pandemic hit, we all started working from our homes. This was okay for a while, but a year into it I knew I needed to make a change — I need to be around people,” he said. “The most rewarding part of my day is the interactions I have with patients and coworkers. I can’t sit behind a desk all day.”
Freeman likes the variety that comes with being a cleaning technician.
“I get to work in different areas of the hospital and, if things get too predictable, I can change up the order in which I complete my duties,” he said.
Freeman quickly learned that working in a hospital during a pandemic has been anything but predictable and he couldn’t be happier. He believes that being polite and respectful, in addition to having a “can do” attitude will get you through most things in life — to include complete job satisfaction.
Freeman grew up in New Market and he and his mother ultimately made their way to Council Bluffs. Three years ago, Tracy’s 91-year-old mother moved to San Diego to live with his sister.
Freeman is an animal lover, especially when it comes to dogs. When he isn’t working, you will find him enjoying the creative arts, writing, listening to music, painting, cooking and biking.
Please join the Jennie Edmundson Foundation in thanking its health care heroes. If you would like to honor a health care worker at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, consider making a gift to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
To learn more about the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, or to make a donation, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital