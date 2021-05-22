May 22 Face of the Day: Tracy Freeman

Tracy Freeman is a cleaning technician at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, a position he has held for seven months.

He is a graduate of Southeastern Academy and spent several years in the travel industry before taking a position at Mutual of Omaha as a data entry operator. Freeman transitioned to a claims adjuster but, as a result of the pandemic, left his career in 2020.

“When the pandemic hit, we all started working from our homes. This was okay for a while, but a year into it I knew I needed to make a change — I need to be around people,” he said. “The most rewarding part of my day is the interactions I have with patients and coworkers. I can’t sit behind a desk all day.”

Freeman likes the variety that comes with being a cleaning technician.

“I get to work in different areas of the hospital and, if things get too predictable, I can change up the order in which I complete my duties,” he said.

Freeman quickly learned that working in a hospital during a pandemic has been anything but predictable and he couldn’t be happier. He believes that being polite and respectful, in addition to having a “can do” attitude will get you through most things in life — to include complete job satisfaction.