James Hill of Council Bluffs is an avid card player.

“I grew up playing cards with my family,” he said.

Hill, who served 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before retiring, is at the YMCA Center for Health Living four times a week playing one card game or another — often canasta, hand and foot (a variation of canasta), jokers, pitch or pinochle. He likes the social aspect of gathering at the center, too.

“My favorite game is pinochle, but I like all card games,” he said. “I like the math and the challenge.”

Hill started going down there when it was still the Council Bluffs Senior Center, but it changed shortly after that. He also works out in the facility’s fitness center and at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA.

He grew up in Omaha and attended Tech High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration while in the Marines. He spent eight years at sea in the Pacific Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

“I’ve literally been all around the world,” he said.

Hill was deployed to Vietnam for 19 months and left with a piece of shrapnel embedded in him.

He was trained in intelligence and became an emergency actions controller. He was on an AWACS plane on and off for 3 ½ years while he was stationed in Hawaii. An Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft is outfitted with a battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking platform.

He was also stationed at the Commander in Chief of the Pacific near San Francisco.

He retired at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, North Carolina, then worked for Frito-Lay in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for eight years before returning to Omaha, where he became a contract courier.

Hill has two adult daughters who live in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

— Tim Johnson