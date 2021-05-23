May 23 Face of the Day: Sloth

Sloth the dog was lazy and forgot to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on Thursday, so he’s trying to make up for it by finding his forever home as soon as possible.

Sloth is a 5-year-old male American bully who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he is a “big goof that has no clue how strong he is.”

He loves getting attention and wants to play until the sun goes down each day. He gets jumpy when he’s excited, so it is recommended that he goes to a home with older kids due to his size and strength.

Due to a Council Bluffs ordinance, pitbulls and similar breeds can only be adopted outside city limits.

Sloth’s adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.

The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.