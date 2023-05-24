Jared Schmeckpeper is guiding local youth through cyberspace.

He has worked at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA in Council Bluffs for five years and is currently the esports manager.

The Y has esports divisions for youth and teens, Schmeckpeper said. Players take on others in their division.

“They compete with each other and, every once in a while, we compete with other Y’s across the Midwest,” he said.

Schmeckpeper grew up in Pender, Nebraska, which is about two hours west of Council Bluffs.

“I grew up playing games we did for fun,” he said. “There’s a healthy way to do it.”

If a Y gamer gets too wrapped up in a match and gets upset, Schmeckpeper has them do some push-ups and sit-ups, he said.

“After that, they’re too tired to be upset,” he said. “We also talk about good life skills. We work out every day.”

The students learn about good nutrition and safe gaming, Schmeckpeper said.

“We also talk about taking a break,” he said. “We only have an hour of screen time when they’re here.”

Schmeckpeper moved to Council Bluffs to attend Iowa Western Community College. He started working on his general education classes and got the job at the Y.

“I had some friends that went to Iowa Western, and they said it was a good school to go to,” he said.

He has let his studies lapse, for now, but still enjoys working at the Y.

“There’s a really good togetherness, and I really like that,” he said.

— Tim Johnson