May 24 Face of the Day: Kendra Wilson

Kendra Wilson knows how to make a change for the better. For most of her life, she has battled depression and anxiety and her fast-paced, high-stress job only made it worse. After 10 years working in an overly competitive environment, Kendra took a leap of faith and in 2016, accepted a position at Methodist Jennie Edmundson as community education manager in Behavioral Health.

“I felt the change would finally allow me to enjoy meaningful work and bring me inner peace,” Kendra said. “And I was right! My job has ignited a passion and given me confidence to help others because I can personally relate to the many mental health issues I see in our patients. I love what I do.”

She said while mental health issues may not present like a broken bone or skin wound, it doesn’t mean they aren’t real or harmful.

“The stigma surrounding mental health is a major problem in the country,” Kendra said. “Too many people keep their feelings to themselves in fear of being judged.”

One way Kendra stays on top of mental health issues is through her involvement with the local chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). NAMI’s grassroots effort in the southwest Iowa region focuses on helping those living with mental illness find resources to re-build their lives. Kendra says advocacy, peer support and education are key to making positive changes.

“I was part of the team that developed the local chapter of NAMI Southwest Iowa six years ago and served on the board until this past month,” Kendra said. “I’ll continue to help with events and fundraisers and will remain on the grant writing committee. There’s so much work to do.”

Outside of her job at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and volunteering for NAMI, Kendra finds time to enjoy things that make her happy.

“I love simply being outside when the weather is nice and I love both college and professional football—especially the Kansas City Chiefs,” she said. “I also enjoy playing recreational sand volleyball.”

When asked what message she’d like to convey to individuals and the community regarding mental health, Kendra reiterated that it affects everything in life.

“Our mental health impacts what we do, say, think, relate, how we act, manage stress, and other things,” she said. “Acknowledging the problem and having tough conversations will help us break barriers and find solutions.”

In other words, reach out when you or someone you know is in need. Kendra says, “Let’s ask our friends and family how they are doing today and if anything is bothering them. It starts with a conversation.” Thank you Kendra for your continued work in breaking barriers with how mental health is viewed. For information, resources and how to access free mental health services in the community, visit swiamhds.com.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital