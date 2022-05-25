May 25 Face of the Day: Craig Carlsen

“I think anyone is capable of helping boost mental health awareness,” said Craig Carlsen. And Craig is that “anyone” thanks to his involvement with Leadership Council Bluffs.

Leadership CB is a nine month long professional growth program presented by the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce. “It’s about networking with fellow classmates and community members who share a passion for making a difference,” Craig said.

As part of the Leadership CB professional development curriculum, Craig and his classmates are tasked with completing a group project that would make a lasting impact in the community. The current class plans to advocate for positive change within the community by focusing on mental health awareness. “Our class had a lot to do with planning the inaugural Council Bluffs Cares Mental Health event that took place in Bayless Park on May 19,” Craig said.

As part of that event planning, Craig and his Leadership CB classmates worked behind the scenes on the event budgets, used social media to create awareness, and helped design the event logo. “It was truly a team effort, he said. “It was a lot of work, but if the event helped one person it was worth it.”

With Craig’s involvement in Leadership Council Bluffs, one would think there’s not much time for anything else. As a matter of fact, Craig works full time and is currently transitioning from Iowa Western Community College where he spent the last 17 years in various roles in the marketing department to Public Relations Manager for Pottawattamie County, a role he’ll officially be in next month.

“I have lots of experience with producing commercials, promotional videos, digital ads and managing various media channels,” Craig said. “I’ll miss my Iowa Western colleagues, but I’m excited to use these skills in my new position.”

When not working or volunteering, Craig and his wife Mehgan of 17 years, enjoy being together with their children, daughter, Madysen, age five and son, Camden, age two. “My family makes me laugh,” Craig said. “They’re my motivation to make the most of each day.”

When asked what message he’d like to convey to individuals and the community at large regarding mental health, Craig says, “You are never alone. If you’re reading this right now and feeling overwhelmed, concerned about things going through your mind, or struggling in any way, (or know someone who is), there’s help. Your community cares about you and it’s okay to talk about it.”

Thank you, Craig for advocating for positive change in our community regarding mental health issues.

If help is needed now, free-of-charge support groups in our area include: Heartland Family Services, Lutheran Family Services, Catholic Charities, www.swiamhds.com, National Suicide Lifeline 800-273-8255.

—Jennie Edmundson Hospital