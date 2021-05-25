May 25 Face of the Day: Zamboni the cat

Zamboni the cat is a big hockey fan, and he’s hoping to find a forever home in time to catch the end of the NHL playoffs.

Zamboni is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He’s a young cat looking to explore, cuddle and lay in the sun. His adoption fee is $85, which includes a micrchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is excited to announce it will be holding its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said to keep an eye out for more information as the date draws closer. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Midlands can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

