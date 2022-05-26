May 26 Face of the Day: Avery the dog

Avery the dog is looking for a nice, big yard to run free in, and her adoption fee will be up to you through the end of the weekend. Avery is 2-year-old female Catahoula mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

Shelter staff members say she is a “nice girl who would love to be someone’s walking buddy.” Avery also has a history of chasing livestock, so future owners will want to keep her monitored so she doesn’t shepherd home any barnyard buddies.

Avery’s adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is hosting a Memorial Day weekend sale in which all dogs 1 or older who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days will have a “name your adoption fee” price tag.

Kori Nelson, director of marketing and development at Midlands, said to keep an eye on Facebook to see all the eligible pups in the promotion.

Avery is one of the dogs, and she’s hoping to find a forever home this weekend.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.