Danielle Stone is a health and wellness expert.

Stone is the assistant director of the Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center at Iowa Western Community College and has a master’s degree in health and wellness promotion.

“I got into recreation in college,” she said.

Stone was born in California but mostly grew up in Ohio. She became a group exercise instructor at Kent State University and then taught group exercise classes at University of Nebraska at Omaha. That’s when she earned her master’s and became an adjunct professor.

She came to Iowa Western in July 2022 and teaches yoga, barre, pilates and other classes while also helping with programming. She started a class called “Women and Weights” to make weight training more inclusive.

The wellness center is available to students and staff members to use free of charge to improve their health and wellness, Stone said.

“It’s an opportunity for students to be active and blow off steam,” she said. “We have a lot of our student athletes who use it, as well. It’s a wonderful benefit we have to help students and staff support their health and well-being, too.”

Stone uses the facility for her own conditioning, she said.

“I consider that a great benefit to working here,” she said. “I love our weight room with state-of-the-art machines.”

The center is also used for intramural sports, drop-in sports and pickle ball, Stone said. It’s sometimes used for charity benefits. In addition, it’s where the college keeps a fleet of 10 bicycles that can be checked out by staff and students.

Having worked at two universities, Stone is impressed that a community college has such a great facility.

“It’s a really great place to work, and we really enjoy our location in Council Bluffs,” she said.

Outside, the disc golf course on campus has been rated as the eighth best in the country, she said.

Stone is married to Omer Farrooq, who is a librarian at UNO. They have a 10-year-old Siamese cat named Bella.