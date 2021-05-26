May 26 Face of the Day: Kal-El the dog

Kal-El is a super dog who was sent to Earth to make a family happy.

Kal-El is a 4-month-old male Labrador and retriever mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He is an energetic, intelligent young pup who will need an owner who is dedicated to giving plenty of attention for training as he grows up.

Kal-El’s adoption fee is $350, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is excited to announce it will be holding its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue, the Mid-American Center. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said to keep an eye out for more information as the date draws closer.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer