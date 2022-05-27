May 27 Face of the Day: Addi Minturn

As area schools empty out for the year, Addi Minturn said she’s looking forward to summer; however, it’s going to be tough leaving her school behind.

Minturn, 10, was born and raised in Carter Lake. She is the middle child of three siblings. She has an older sister, Mylee, who will be a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School next year, and a younger sister, Ellie, who will be a kindergartener at Carter Lake Elementary School.

Minturn has known Carter Lake Elementary for much of her life, and as a fifth-grader it was a bittersweet scene at the school yesterday as students, teachers and staff said their goodbyes following the final bell of the year.

She said her favorite memories of school have been made with the teachers who have helped get her where she is today. While she’s going to miss seeing their faces next year, Minturn said they’ve all helped her prepare for the step up to middle school.

Minturn said she’s looking forward to many things when she begins her career at Wilson Middle School next fall. First off, she said she is excited to meet new peers and teachers, and she’s ready to make some new friends. And as she’s growing up, she said it will be interesting having more freedom when it comes to choosing classes and activities.

It’s going to be a new experience, and even if it’s a little nerve wracking at first she said it should be a great time.

With the entire summer break ahead of her, Minturn said she’s looking forward to a few months of friends, family and fun. She’s an avid softball player, and she said she has a stacked schedule of games over the summer. Minturn said she hopes to play as a Yellow Jacket in high school.

She hopes all of her friends, classmates and teachers have a great break, and she can’t wait to see them soon.

