May 27 Face of the Day: Megan Hastie

Megan Hastie has been a familiar face around Tastee Treet ever since she was a young child, and today she’s busy serving ice cream, burgers and more during the business’ 36th season in operation.

Hastie’s father, Larry McKern, bought the building in 1985, and Tastee Treet, 13996 Wabash Ave., has been a Council Bluffs staple ever since. Hastie said she spent a lot of time hanging out around the shop when she was really little, but started working after school when she was 14.

She’s 37 today, and she is now running the show, having the torch passed by her dad last year. She said he’s only semi-retired, though, and still spends time helping out around the kitchen.

Hastie said it was an amazing experience growing up while working alongside her dad.

“He was a great mentor,” she said. “It was nice having him there to teach me the ins and outs of business. And it was just nice to be around a friendly face every day. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Hastie said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tastee Treet had one of its better years last year, and she said things have been even better so far this season. She said some news things the shop is offering are candy malts and milkshakes of the month.