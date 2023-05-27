Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mindy Williamson likes being part of an agency that helps people.

She is director of the Family Development and Self-Sufficiency program at West Central Community Action.

“It’s always been a passion of mine to help people and families who struggle in life,” she said. “We help families with support, advocacy and we help eliminate barriers. We are an in-home visitation program” that has been around for 30 years.

Williamson works out of WCCA’s Council Bluffs office and supervises five people who visit families throughout the agency’s 10-county service area.

“We do resource referrals, we help with goal setting,” she said. “We help change people’s lives within our communities.”

Williamson started working for WCCA as a disaster case manager during the 2019 flood, she said. She was based out of a temporary office the agency operated in Glenwood during the flood but spent some of her time driving around the area. She started her current position about three years ago.

“I have staff who have been in the program 20 or more years,” she said. “Helping families become self-sufficient is our goal.”

Williamson was raised in Arlington, Texas, mostly by her father. After she graduated from high school, she moved to Omaha to be close to her mother.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science and a master’s in human services at Bellevue University while working as a seamstress. She is currently working on a master’s in business administration at Bellevue. Her father has also moved to the area now.

“My mom and dad were both raised in Omaha,” she said. “We just kind of came back to our roots.”

Williamson and her husband, Chris, have three children, ages 21, 18 and 5. She likes to craft and spend time with family and friends. She doesn’t do much sewing now but likes customizing T-shirts.