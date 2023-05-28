Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Blanca Dominguez is putting her language skills to work.

Fluent in both English and Spanish, she provides bilingual support at the Pottawattamie County WIC office, as she has for nine years now.

“Two of us can interpret for clients when they come in,” she said.

That involves checking their income to make sure they qualify — if they qualify for Medicaid, they automatically qualify for WIC — and explaining the program to them.

WIC serves women when they are pregnant and until six months postpartum, Dominguez said. It provides breastfeeding support for up to a year and nutrition support until a child is 5 years old.

Nutrition support includes formula for infants who are not being breastfed and fruit, vegetables, fruit juice and whole grain cereal for children ages 1 to 5, she said. During the summer, clients can get vouchers to buy fresh produce at farmers markets.

Dominguez was born and raised in Council Bluffs, attended Longfellow Elementary School and Kirn Middle School and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School.

Before starting at WIC, she was a receptionist and interpreter at an eye clinic in Omaha. She saw the WIC opening online and applied.

“It’s very close to home – convenient – and then I like being around kids,” she said.