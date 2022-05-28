May 28 Face of the Day: Emily Baxter

Following a long, but successful school year, Emily Baxter is ready for summer break.

Baxter was born and raised in Treynor, and she graduated from Treynor High School in 2014. Following high school, she attended Iowa Western Community College to get an associate’s degree in education.

Baxter said she wanted a career in which she could help impact the lives of young people, and she felt that teaching would be a good path to follow.

After Iowa Western, she went to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2018. Baxter worked as a paraeducator at Bloomer Elementary School in Council Bluffs while working toward her bachelor’s degree and then was hired on full-time.

She then started working toward a master’s degree in reading instruction from Grand Canyon University. She earned that degree last year, and she remains at Bloomer, teaching first grade.

Thursday marked the end of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District, and the fourth year of Baxter’s career at Bloomer. She said it was an emotional day saying goodbye to her students, but it just showed how much the school has meant to her the past few years.

“It’s been great,” she said. “The families are amazing and I’ve had a great experience with the administrative staff and coworkers. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

While she had a great school year, Baxter said she is excited for the summer break. She plans on taking a couple trips to Okoboji with her husband, Zach, and their 18-month-old son, Bronson.

They also enjoy riding all-terrain vehicles, and they’ll be taking a trip to South Dakota for some off-road excursions.

She hopes her students have a fun, productive summer and she can’t wait to see them next fall.