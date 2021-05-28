May 28 Face of the day: Joni Robey

Joni Robey has heard a lot of final bells of the school year throughout her career, and she’s seen even more students go on to middle school.

Robey was born and raised in Anita and graduated from Anita High School, now Cumberland-Anita-Massena High School, in 1986. She then attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake to study elementary education, graduating in 1990. She also earned her Master’s Degree from Peru State College across the Missouri River about 15 years later.

Immediately after Buena Vista, Robey took a job as a fifth grade teacher at Rue Elementary School, and she’s been in the same school — and same class — ever since. Yes, this was Robey’s 31st year teaching fifth-graders at Rue, and she said she never wants to change a thing.

“I just love it here,” she said. “And I’ve always wanted to teach the fifth grade, so I have no desire to move or change. This is my home.”

She said fifth-graders are in a very unique part of their lives, and she enjoys helping them become responsible, respectful leaders as they move on to middle school.