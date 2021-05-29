May 29 Face of the Day: Braydan Doss

Braydan Doss is glad to have a break from school, but he’s going to be working hard on the turf all summer long.

Doss, 11, is a Council Bluffs native and he was a fifth-grader at Rue Elementary School, but the final bell of his elementary career rang at 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Having gone to Rue for most of his childhood, Doss said it will be weird not returning to the place he’s called home for so many years; however, he said he’s excited for all the opportunities that await him. He said he had a lot of teachers that were always there to help him out, and he’s glad to have made so many memories with friends, many of whom will be joining him in middle school.

Doss will be heading to Wilson Middle School next fall, and he said he’s interested in seeing what the building looks like after its big renovation project is complete. Doss is an athlete, so he’s looking forward to playing football and perhaps basketball in middle school and high school.

He has been playing football for much of his life, and he is currently playing for Nebraska Elite 7v7. In fact, just hours after leaving Rue for the last time, Doss was off to Denver for a football tournament.