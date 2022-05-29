May 29 Face of the Day: Reba

Reba the dog wonders “Is there life out there?”

Reba is a 1-year-old female German shepherd and Rhodesian ridgeback mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

Shelter staff members say Reba is “a very sweet girl who needs a patient owner that can help her build some confidence in the going out in the world.”

She has lived with other dogs, but she plays hard so future owners should take note and make sure a potential dog friend can keep up with her play style.

Her adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, hopes area pet lovers have a safe weekend.

She said the shelter has a large inventory of dogs currently and hopes pet lovers will stop by to check them out next week.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.