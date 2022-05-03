May 3 Face of the Day: Lisa Joy

Lisa Joy plays a vital role at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. As a medical staff services coordinator in the Administration Department, her duties are varied and many.

Lisa has been serving at Methodist Jennie Ed in this capacity for over seven years.

When asked what, in her opinion, makes a good employee, Lisa responded by saying dedication, a willingness to think outside the box, and someone who looks for ways to improve a process are essential.

Lisa has three children. Her son, Cameron, is 27 and works as an apprentice at Miller Electronic. He is married and has two children, Lilly, 9, and Tucker, 3. Lisa says she is blessed that her son and family live only eight miles away, allowing her to spend valuable time with them all.

In addition to her son, Cameron, Lisa has second son, Caleb, soon to be 24, and a daughter, Amanda, who is 17. Caleb lives in Omaha and works at Menards. Amanda is a junior at Glenwood High School and is very active in music.

When asked how she likes having her family so close, Lisa responded by saying that being able to be there for her family whenever needed is very important to her.

“My family and I play a lot of games together and have fun interacting with one another. Several times I will laugh until I cry with them! They all keep me active,” she said.

When not working at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Lisa enjoys singing in the Praise Band and playing the chimes in the Chime Choir at Grace United Methodist Church in Glenwood, Iowa.

“Faith in God and family are important to me,” said Lisa. “A faith that God will carry you through troubled waters and any burdens which may weigh heavy on your heart,” Lisa added.

Lisa finished by saying, “I love my Jennie family. Never have I worked for such caring and compassionate people. I plan on being here for many, many years!”

— Jennie Edmundson

Hospital