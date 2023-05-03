Trevor Mayberry has the amazing responsibility of leading a team of engineers, maintenance mechanics and a painter. Trevor takes pride in his team and the efforts they put forth on a daily basis to make sure everyone has a great experience and remains comfortable while at our hospital. He sees how much his team cares and wants to do what is right and it is great to see their hard work acknowledged.

His personal goal is to provide the best possible environment for the patients and employees. He does this by making sure everyone’s environmental needs are taken care of, that they are comfortable and they can have peace of mind knowing that they or their loved ones are going to a facility that is taken care of properly.

Trevor has been the Director of Facilities at Methodist Jennier Edmundson Hospital for a little over 10 months. He has been married to Jenni Mayberry for 14 years. He has two children: Damon, who is 21, and Davis, who is 12. In his downtime he likes to learn about leadership and history through podcasts and audio books.

“I love to learn and I’m always looking for ways to improve my leadership methods and abilities,” he said.

Trevor takes pride in serving people and trying to make their lives better whenever possible.

“Working at Jennie Edmundson Hospital has been a phenomenal experience and the mission is in line with my values,” Trevor said. “It’s truly an honor to be a part of this team.”

Thank you, Trevor, for your leadership and the work you do each day!