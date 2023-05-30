Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Are you a fan of birdwatching? Lenny the dog is, too!

Lenny is a 2-year-old neutered male Boxer mix, who is currently available for adoption from Midlands Humane Society.

Lenny may never catch one of these birds, but he definitely has the patience and agility to try his hardest. Lenny has been with other dogs in playgroup with no issues.

His adoption fee is $150, which includes neutering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

Visit Lenny and other adoptable pets at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave., between noon and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.