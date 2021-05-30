May 30 Face of the Day: Melissa Tietsort

Melissa Tietsort has quite the extended family at The Heritage at Fox Run, and she’ll be adding even more people to her circle when their new 94,000-square-foot facility opens this summer.

Tietsort is a native of Council Bluffs, and she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2000. As the new millennium was beginning, so was her career. During high school, Tietsort worked down the hill at the now-closed Indian Hills Nursing Center. In that time, she also took courses at Iowa Western Community College, where she eventually earned her certified nursing assistant status. She later took a CNA position at The Heritage at Fox Run in 2006, and she’s been there ever since.

Tietsort said that even while working in high school she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do for a career, but after enough time she said she fell in love with caring for the elderly.

“Once I really got involved with it I developed my passion for helping the senior citizens of our community,” she said.