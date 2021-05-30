 Skip to main content
May 30 Face of the Day: Melissa Tietsort
Melissa Tietsort has quite the extended family at The Heritage at Fox Run, and she’ll be adding even more people to her circle when their new 94,000-square-foot facility opens this summer.

Tietsort is a native of Council Bluffs, and she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2000. As the new millennium was beginning, so was her career. During high school, Tietsort worked down the hill at the now-closed Indian Hills Nursing Center. In that time, she also took courses at Iowa Western Community College, where she eventually earned her certified nursing assistant status. She later took a CNA position at The Heritage at Fox Run in 2006, and she’s been there ever since.

Tietsort said that even while working in high school she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do for a career, but after enough time she said she fell in love with caring for the elderly.

“Once I really got involved with it I developed my passion for helping the senior citizens of our community,” she said.

Tietsort has recently taken a promotion, serving as the independent living manager at The Heritage. Her new role will her less hands-off, but she will be getting to see more of everybody as she keeps the facility running smoothly. And as the new facility nears its opening date, Tietsort has been out in the public recruiting new staff and residents.

The Heritage’s new facility opens in the next few weeks. But when she has some free time, Tietsort said she’s ready to do soeme camping all across Iowa and beyond.

— Joe Shearer

