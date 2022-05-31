May 31 Face of the Day: Creed

Creed the dog is ready for a summer of fun.

Creed is a 1-year-old male border collie and Siberian husky mix who is currently available for adoption from Midlands Humane Society.

Shelter staff members say Creed is “a mellow guy looking for someone with lots of time to brush his luxurious coat.” He is known to be a love bug and will happily accompany any future owners on walks and other adventures.

Creed’s adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccines.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.

The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.