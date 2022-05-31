 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May 31 Face of the Day: Creed

  • 0
053122-cbn-news-face

Creed

 COURTESY MIDLANDS

wHUMANE SOCIETY

Creed the dog is ready for a summer of fun.

Creed is a 1-year-old male border collie and Siberian husky mix who is currently available for adoption from Midlands Humane Society.

Shelter staff members say Creed is “a mellow guy looking for someone with lots of time to brush his luxurious coat.” He is known to be a love bug and will happily accompany any future owners on walks and other adventures.

Creed’s adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccines.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.

The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

May 27 Face of the Day: Addi Minturn

May 27 Face of the Day: Addi Minturn

As area schools empty out for the year, Addi Minturn said she’s looking forward to summer; however, it’s going to be tough leaving her school behind.

May 19 Face of the Day: Daisy Doll

May 19 Face of the Day: Daisy Doll

Daisy Doll has a vital role at work. Serving as director of smiles, she knows how important it is make visitors and fellow employees feel welcomed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert