May 4 Face of the Day: Stacey Hallberg

Stacey Hallberg began her career as a nurse working with seniors in 2006 and has been with Risen Son Christian Village since 2019 as the clinical liaison.

“I love easing the transition from the hospital to rehabilitation for residents and their families, sharing the benefits of our programming and educating families and professionals about our unique approach to quality care,” she said. “I assess each individual’s current medical condition, medical history as well as any specialized treatments or supplies that they may need during their stay with us.”

Hallberg said, “I love serving as an advocate for our guests and their families as well as for our professional partners. There is nothing more rewarding than going home at night knowing that you’ve (along with an amazing team) made a difference in so many people’s lives. I feel very fortunate to be working for a ministry that mirrors my passion for seniors.”

Hallberg was born and raised in Omaha and is married to her best friend, JD. The couple have four children, ranging in age from 7 to 19 “that keep us very busy.” The family has a 1-year-old pup and 15-year-old cat in the mix, “adding to the love and chaos.”