May 5 Face of the Day: Brittany McDaniel

Brittany McDaniel Face of theh Day Hospital Week.jpg

Brittany McDaniel

 COURTESY JENNIE ED

We here at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital would like to introduce you to one of our newest health care providers and team members, Brittany McDaniel.

Brittany serves in our Women and Newborn unit as an obstetrical tech. Her duties include preparing and setting up operating rooms for C-Sections, as well as setting up sterile fields for deliveries. Brittany is also responsible for keeping all needed equipment and supplies stocked and ready for use.

In addition, Brittany is involved in taking newborn hand and foot prints for documentation, giving our newborns their first baths, and running each newborn baby’s hearing screens. She has been working as an Obstetrical Tech at Methodist Jennie Edmundson for the last eight months.

Brittany and her husband, Alex, have been married for eight years. Together the couple has two children, Stella, age six, and Jagger, age four. In addition to their children, Brittany and Alex call two dogs part of the family. Brittany is blessed to have two sisters, nine nieces, and three nephews.

“My family is the most important thing!” said Brittany. “I try to spend as much time with them as possible, and we always find something fun to do!”

In addition to family time, Brittany enjoys reading. When asked what, in her opinion, makes a good employee, she stated that that employee needs to be a good team player, be motivated, and care about their patient’s wants and needs.

We are glad to have Brittany in the Methodist Jennie Edmundson family.

—Jennie Edmundson Hospital

