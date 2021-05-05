May 5 Face of the Day: Hannah Langley

Hannah Langley is the chaplain at Risen Son Christian Village. She has been with the retirement community for two years.

Her role includes providing spiritual and emotional support for residents, residents’ families and associates. Langley said she enjoys her job because of the meaningful connections made with senior citizens. She also enjoys working in a faith-based retirement community where she can hold Christian services, pray and openly share her faith.

One of her favorite memories on the job was when a former minister residing in Memory Care would lead morning devotions and pray. His calling was so engrained in him that even while afflicted with dementia, he lived every day with purpose.

Langley lives in Bellevue, Nebraska. When she isn’t on the job, she enjoys gardening, thrifting and going to the zoo.

Langley was born in Long Island, New York but was raised in Shenandoah. She attended Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan, Kansas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in chaplaincy and counseling.

She is engaged and will be married in June of 2021. Her fiancé, Nick Ginger, works as a children’s pastor at Calvary Christian Church in Bellevue. The couple plans to live in Bellevue and continue ministry at Risen Son and Calvary.

— Risen Son Christian Village