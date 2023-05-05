Whitney Wilson has been a Stock Clerk in Shipping and Receiving at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for a little over a year. Whitney describes her job as “ the first step in the supply chain for the hospital. I receive all of the supplies and equipment needed to ensure we can meet the needs of all of our patients. I think it is special to be able to get to know all the departments and employees and visit them throughout my day.”

Working at Jennie Edmundson Hospital is also a family affair. Her fiancée, Sydney, works there as well. Together they are raising their 5-year-old daughter, Kennedy. Together they also have two rescues dogs, Phoebe and Archie, and cat named Jack. As a family they love camping, fishing and pretty much anything outdoors. While Whitney loves basketball and coaches a fourth grade girls’ team, her daughter Kennedy does a lot of dance and gymnastics. So, Whitney is learning how to enjoy being a dance mom!

Whitney spends a lot of time out on the floors of the hospital seeing what goes on and gaining a greater understanding of what makes Jennie Edmondson Hospital the special place it is. Whitney recognizes the huge role that she plays in patient experience, even if she is not found bedside.

Thank you, Whitne,y for all you do to help keep Jennie Edmundson Hospital moving forward!