May 6 Face of the Day: Heather Stearman
May 6 Face of the Day: Heather Stearman

Heather Stearman

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Heather Stearman works at Risen Son Christian Village.

The retirement community said its memory care program at Risen Son is beneficial to the residents and employees in many ways. The programming was developed in partnership with David Troxel, MPH, co-creator of the Best Friends Approach to Dementia Care. The program responds to the experience of dementia by embracing contemporary best-practices along with enhanced staff training, creative approaches to care, and focus on activity and engagement.

For more information on Risen Son, go to risensonchristianvillage.org

— Risen Son Christian Village

