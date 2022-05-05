 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 6 Face of the Day: Teresa Clapper

Teresa Clapper Face of the Day Hospital Week.jpg

Teresa Clapper

 COURTESY JENNIE ED

Teresa Clapper has been part of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s family for the past seven years. As the lead technician of Jennie Ed’s Environmental Services Department, she plays an important role in making sure Jennie Edmundson promotes a safe, functional, and supportive environment that preserves safety and quality. It’s a job that requires attention to detail, which Teresa is very good at.

Teresa has three children, daughter Alicia Vincent, and two sons, Dakota and Cory. Her daughter, Alicia, is also a member of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson family. When asked what she likes to do in her free time, Teresa responded that she considers spending time with her children and fiancé, George, her favorite thing to do, whether it be at a cookout or camping or just being together.

Teresa believes that a valuable employee is someone who is dependable and hard-working and takes pride in their work.

“I love my job, I love making a difference,” she said. “It is important that the patient feels at home during their stay in the hospital. Making sure that patient rooms, as well as the entire hospital, are clean is one way to do that. We at Methodist Jennie Edmundson have a common goal, which is to serve our patients as if they are our own family.”

Thank you, Teresa, for being a part of our Jennie family.

-- Jennie Edmundson Hospital

