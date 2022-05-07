May 7 Face of the Day: Igor Volk

Every now and then, an extraordinary person crosses our path and blesses our lives. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is extremely blessed to have just such a person in our midst. Introducing Igor Volk, a registered nurse who has served with Jennie Ed for the past year and a half.

Igor migrated to the United States from Europe almost a decade ago. His blood family remains abroad. Both his mom and dad are retired and enjoy their days growing chickens, ducks and harvesting from their garden. Igor’s host family lives in O’Neill, Nebraska. He became a part of their family at age 12 and was received with open-hearted love and patience in dealing with his mixed idioms while learning English.

Igor began his career at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in the registered nurse float pool. Members of the float pool are assigned to various units in the hospital dependent upon staffing and patient needs. He has recently been asked to split his duties between the float pool and serving as house administrative coordinator. As HAC coordinator, Igor is responsible for facilitating the smooth operation of all medical units in the hospital on a daily basis.

As a self-proclaimed workaholic and someone who loves Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Igor is always willing to help out wherever and whenever needed. He loves picking up extra shifts during his free time, and has also begun to fill in on some shifts as the charge nurse on the Progressive Care Unit.

Outside of work, Igor loves to bike.

“I cannot wait for RAGBRAI ‘22,” he said.

In addition to biking, Igor loves spending time with his growing family, which includes his fiancé, two kitties and a newly adopted German Shephard puppy. Igor is committed to spending many hours a day training his puppy in the hopes that he will become an exceptional service dog.

When asked what he thinks makes a good employee, Igor response was heartfelt.

“I truly believe that a recipe for a stellar employee is rather simple: one must have their full heart in what they do and do it 110% every single day,” he said.

“Of course, working in a positive environment, where your team members are as supportive as family, where everyone encourages you to learn and grow, where the system provides incentives to go above and beyond — then you can exceed even your highest expectations to become the best in what you do,” he added.

Igor finds his strength in his faith. “The most fundamental concept of my life is faith in God,” he said. “After the last few COVID waves I have seen hundreds, if not thousands, of people giving up physically, emotionally, and psychologically (whether patients, friends, families, co-workers).

“It is only through a proper foundation of your internal moral compass that you can sustain through any storm that comes your way. This will also guide you in finding a way in which to overcome any barrier you may think is impossible to cross.”

“I would love to encourage each one of you who read this to ask yourself, ‘What is one good thing that happened to me today, and, more importantly, what is one simple thing that I can do today to make someone else’s day brighter?’”

Thank you, Igor, for being a part of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson family. You are a perfect example of who we are, and what we stand for.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital