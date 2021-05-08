May 8 Face of the Day: Diva the cat

Diva the cat is sweeter than she is sassy, and thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation she is only $25 to adopt today and tomorrow.

Diva is a 9-year-old female domestic shorthair and Siamese mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members said “don’t let her name fool you,” as Diva is a friendly, loving cat who is looking for a forever home full of cuddles.

Her adoption fee includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering. Midlands joined more than 150 other shelters across the country this week for the latest Empty the Shelters discount adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Held May 5-9 this time around, select cats and dogs at Midlands only cost $25 to adopt.

The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsored the rest of the fees, making it a win-win situation for pet owners and shelters.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.