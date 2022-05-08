May 8 Face of the Day: Pam Lett

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is proud to introduce you to Pam Lett, executive administrative assistant at Jennie Edmundson since October of 2019. She comes to Jennie after 19 years of service at her previous job.

Pam has been married to her husband, David, for 17 years. Together they have a son, Hayden, who will be 14 years old this summer. She has four half-sisters and one half-brother.

Pam is busy not only in her role as executive administrative assistant at Jennie Ed, but also outside of the workplace. A lot of her free time consists of running Hayden to his sporting activities and scouting events.

Pam loves scouting. She was active as a Cub Master, where Hayden spent four years as a Cub Scout. When her son transitioned up to Boy Scouts, Pam transitioned with him, becoming Advancement Chair.

Pam’s love of scouting even carries over to her position at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. When asked what she believes makes a good employee, Pam called upon the scout motto of “Do your best.” In addition, she believes that being helpful, even outside of your department or job, is essential.

“You never know when you are the one who will need help someday, whether it’s at work or not,” she added.

In addition to her scouting and motherhood duties, Pam enjoys reading, scrapbooking, and helping others. Family time is of utmost importance.

“I come from a small family,” said Pam. “As such, I very much cherish what I have.”

Being kind to others is also very important to Pam.

“You just never know what someone else may be going through,” she said.

Thank you, Pam, for the important role that you play not only here within the Methodist Jennie Edmundson family, but within your own family and community as well. We are grateful.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital