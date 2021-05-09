May 9 Face of the Day: Lisa Swanson

Lisa Swanson graduated from the Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing in 1990 and is a registered nurse in the Behavioral Health Unit at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Growing up, she always knew she wanted to be a nurse and follow in the footsteps of her mother and aunt. She worked as a CNA through high school and college. The experience was so rewarding, she never second guessed her career choice.

“I knew I could make a bigger difference in people’s lives by becoming a nurse,” she said.

Swanson started working in the Behavioral Health Unit right out of college and is celebrating her 31st year at Jennie Edmundson.

“It has been rewarding through the years to be able to provide support and education to patients and their families about mental illness, addiction, recovery and healthcare decisions,” she said. “I feel valued as part of a multidisciplinary team that is an integral part of patient care and outcomes.”

Swanson and her husband, Arnold, have been married for 10 years. They enjoy motorcycle trips, traveling in general and gardening together. Lisa also enjoys baking and crocheting.