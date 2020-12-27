Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

This is Joe Shearer here, wishing Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa a happy holiday season and a happier new year.
For those who don’t know, I am the staff photographer at The Daily Nonpareil. I’m an Omaha native, and I still live there today.
Some of my dad’s side of the family live in Crescent and Honey Creek, so I grew up taking several short road trips across the river for family gatherings, including many Christmas celebrations.
I went to Gross Catholic High School, and I graduated in 2004. It was there that I was inspired to pursue a career in journalism after joining the yearbook team.
My advisor, Dale Schwalm, is an avid photographer and his fondness for it rubbed off on me. I’ve been doing it ever since!
I attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, but I took a break for a few years to pursue other work. I went back to finish my journalism degree and I graduated in December 2013.
Earlier in the year I interned at the Nonpareil, and a few weeks before graduating a full-time position opened at the paper. It was fantastic timing, and since the staff already knew my work I was basically a shoe-in for the job.
It’s hard to believe I just started my eighth year on the job. Time has moved so fast and yet so slow!
As I always say at the end of the year or beginning of it, it’s been an honor to document the news of southwest Iowa. It truly is a very welcoming, community-minded area, and it’s been great meeting countless amazing people, young and old and everyone in between.
I can’t go to an event without knowing at least one person. Sometimes I feel like a local celebrity, to be honest. I just received a nice email from a reader who enjoyed my coverage of the snow earlier this week.
It was a pretty brutal day to be outside, but a little bit of suffering made for some nice photos.
I won’t dwell on how 2020 was a pretty rough year, but I feel the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. This week I covered many COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and the joy exuding from the frontline workers who received them gave me hope.
Let’s stick together, folks. We can get through this, and I’m looking forward to seeing even more of you when things get back to normal.
Again, I wish you all a happy and safe 2021.