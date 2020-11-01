Nov. 1 Face of the Day: Claudia Tucker

From the Upper Peninsula to the Missouri River, Claudia Tucker is about half a year into her new life in Council Bluffs.

Tucker, 15, is a native of Michigan, and she grew up in Menominee, a small town about an hour south of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tucker’s family is religious, and she said God gave them inspiration to move to the heartland.

Last May, Tucker, her parents and her siblings made the move to southwest Iowa after graduating as an eighth-grader from Menominee Middle School. Tucker said it’s been quite the change of scenery, moving from a town of less than 9,000 people to a metropolitan area.

Her mom is from Utah and she said this area reminds her of the west. Tucker said it’s nice living in an area with so much to offer, do and see.

“It’s been pretty good,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities here. I’m just getting settled in.”

Tucker is a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School. Although she is new to town, she said she’s felt welcomed so far. She’s getting involved outside the classroom, which has led to her meeting new people.