Nov. 1 Face of the Day: Claudia Tucker

From the Upper Peninsula to the Missouri River, Claudia Tucker is about half a year into her new life in Council Bluffs.
Tucker, 15, is a native of Michigan, and she grew up in Menominee, a small town about an hour south of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tucker’s family is religious, and she said God gave them inspiration to move to the heartland.
Last May, Tucker, her parents and her siblings made the move to southwest Iowa after graduating as an eighth-grader from Menominee Middle School. Tucker said it’s been quite the change of scenery, moving from a town of less than 9,000 people to a metropolitan area.
Her mom is from Utah and she said this area reminds her of the west. Tucker said it’s nice living in an area with so much to offer, do and see.
“It’s been pretty good,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities here. I’m just getting settled in.”
Tucker is a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School. Although she is new to town, she said she’s felt welcomed so far. She’s getting involved outside the classroom, which has led to her meeting new people.
She is on the Yellow Jackets volleyball team, and their season just wrapped up. Tucker has grand plans to be a year-round athlete, as she is considering signing up for T.J.’s basketball, track, soccer and softball teams. She also trains at Motion Works Dance Studio.
She said she’d rather be active than sedentary.
“It keeps me busy, keeps me fit and gives me something to do,” she said. “I just like to be moving all the time. And I’ve met a lot of people through volleyball and dance so far.”
When she’s not busy with her extracurricular activities, Tucker has been trying to get acquainted to traditions of the area. For one, she said she’d never heard of combining cinnamon rolls and chili for a meal.
She had yet to try it at the time of her interview with the Nonpareil, but she said her family was going to give it a try over the weekend. Fitting timing, considering the changing of seasons.
She’s also been teaching her friends about Michigan delicacies. One of which is the pasty, or a meat hand pie. They were created for miners in the Upper Peninsula back when mining was a huge industry in her area. It’s basically a meat and vegetable dinner completely wrapped in a thick crust of dough. The miners could eat the innards of the pie and toss out the crust, which would usually be dirtied up by their sooty hands.
It’s still a learning experience, but Claudia Tucker is enjoying her time in Council Bluffs.
— Joe Shearer
