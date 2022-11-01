Nov. 1 Face of the Day: Mocha the cat

Now that Halloween has passed, Mocha the kitten is reminding the public that black cats aren’t cursed or scary.

Mocha is a 4-month-old male kitten who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He joined fellow kittens Monroe and Monty as strays who arrived at the shelter this summer.

Shelter staff members say he’s shy at first when meeting new people, but is all about playing when the string or toys come out. His adoption fee is $150, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelters news, Midlands is asking animal lovers to save the date for the upcoming PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week. It takes place Nov. 7-13.

The shelter will be working with the local PetSmart to get as many animals adopted as possible, so be on the lookout for more news in the coming days.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.