Nov. 10 Face of the Day: Cooper Simms

Cooper Simms, 13, was born in Ethiopia, but he was adopted by Mary and Jay Simms when he was 1. He moved with them to Council Bluffs, where he’s lived ever since.

Simms has been a student at St. Albert Catholic Schools for the entirety of his education, and he’s currently an eighth-grader in middles school. He said being a part of the Falcon family has been great for him as he’s grown up with many of the same kids since preschool.

“Everyone here is really nice,” he said. “We have a great grade of kids (in his eighth grade class).”

As his middle school years keep nearing their end as the months go by, Simms said he’s excited to move up to high school next year.

Simms is active in St. Albert athletics, competing in cross county, track and soccer. Needless to say, he does a lot of running. He recently finished his cross country season and he is excited for track and soccer to begin in the spring.

Simms said he’s looking forward to moving up to high school, both for new experiences and moving up in competition with his athletics. He said he’s been keeping up in the weight room to keep his weight training up.

When he’s not busy in the classroom or competing, Simms enjoys hanging out with friends and his siblings Bode, Stella and Norah, who are all students at St. Albert as well.