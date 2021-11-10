Nov. 10 Face of the Day: Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson said her elementary school teachers set her up for success, and she wants to do the same for future generations of students.

Thompson, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a senior.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools and later forcing a hybrid schedule during her sophomore and junior years, Thompson said it’s been a chaotic high school experience, to say the least. She and her classmates persevered, though, and now they’re trying to make the most of their final year in the Lynx family.

Thompson said many of her classmates are friends dating back to her elementary and early middle school years and she’s grateful to have been able to experience so many different things with them since.