Nov. 10 Face of the Day: Macy Olson

Macy Olson is ready for her athletic career as a Sainte. Macy, 6, is a Council Bluffs native and the daughter of Chris and Kari Olson. She’s a first-grader at St. Albert Elementary School, and she’s a student in teacher Lucy Burgan’s classroom. She has a little sister, Mallory, who is a Pre-K 4 student.

Macy said that although there are a few COVID-19 protocols to follow, it’s great to be back to school learning in-person and seeing her teacher and classmates.

“It’s been good,” she said. “It feels good to be back with my friends.”

Macy is an avid learner, and her favorite subject is math. She said she’s a whiz at addition and subtraction problems. She also enjoys reading, science, music and more. She is also a budding athlete, and she’s looking forward to playing basketball this winter. Soccer is her favorite sport, and she’s looking forward to the spring season. She said she definitely wants to keep playing soccer, and maybe some other sports, at St. Albert and she grows into her middle school and high school years.