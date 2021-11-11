Nov. 11 Face of the Day: Alizia Frieze

As Alizia Frieze honors our nation’s military members this Veterans Day she, herself, is preparing herself for service.
Frieze, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and is the daughter of Alicia and Matthew Frieze. She attended Bloomer Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a senior. Her sister, Alison, is a sophomore.
Alizia Frieze said it’s been a challenging, but enjoyable, high school experience so far despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Frieze has been a member of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit IA-951 since her freshman year, which has been preparing her for military service and education following high school. She’s worked her way up to the position of Corps Commander, and her job is to make sure everyone below her rank is achieving their goals and succeeding in the classroom.
“JROTC is a leadership laboratory,” she said. “Everything you do here, you have the opportunity to lead others and learn how to hold yourself accountable.”
Frieze has goals she wants to accomplish, but she also wants to keep her options open as she is applying to schools and military academies. First and foremost is the U.S. Air Force Academy, but she has also applied to the Naval and Merchant Marine academies, as well as the University of Iowa. She wants to learn her military disciplines while earning a college degree, which she will hopefully be doing after basic training.
She said she is interested in the criminal justice field and wants to pursue a career in the military. Frieze said she is also planning to earn her pilot’s license and earn a minor in Spanish to give her a bilingual boost.
While Frieze is looking forward to advancing toward her future, she said she is excited to leave her mark on the A.L. JROTC program. She said she’s ready for upcoming drill meets and finishing her school year strong. The annual military ball and banquet will be a great way to end the year and kick off her future aspirations.
Outside of school, Frieze teaches martial arts and is a third-degree black belt in taekwondo. She teaches people young and old, with ages ranging from 4 to 60 or so. She said learning martial arts teaches many skills, including personal integrity, perseverance and self-control.
— Joe Shearer