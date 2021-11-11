Nov. 11 Face of the Day: Alizia Frieze

As Alizia Frieze honors our nation’s military members this Veterans Day she, herself, is preparing herself for service.

Frieze, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and is the daughter of Alicia and Matthew Frieze. She attended Bloomer Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a senior. Her sister, Alison, is a sophomore.

Alizia Frieze said it’s been a challenging, but enjoyable, high school experience so far despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Frieze has been a member of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit IA-951 since her freshman year, which has been preparing her for military service and education following high school. She’s worked her way up to the position of Corps Commander, and her job is to make sure everyone below her rank is achieving their goals and succeeding in the classroom.

“JROTC is a leadership laboratory,” she said. “Everything you do here, you have the opportunity to lead others and learn how to hold yourself accountable.”