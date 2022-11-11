Nov. 11 Face of the Day: Jigsaw

Jigsaw is one of many Midlands Humane Society animals looking to be the missing piece in your puzzle, and now is as good of a time as any during the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week.

Jigsaw is a 3-year-old mastiff mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say that although she is a big lady, she has a soft personality. Once she warms up to you, though, she’ll be your best friend.

She was an owner surrender due to having chronic allergies, so that is an ongoing condition future owners will have to take care of. She’s been taking antibiotics and receiving baths at the shelter and has been doing well.

Her adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelters news, Midlands is currently in the middle of the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week. It started Monday and runs through Nov. 13.

The shelter will be working with the local PetSmart, 815 McDermott St., to get as many animals adopted as possible this week. Midlands representatives have been on-site with cats, dogs, puppies and kittens at various times this week.

They’ll be at PetSmart Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the end of the promotional week.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.

The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.